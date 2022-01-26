Guilford County Jail inmate accused of tasing sergeant

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Guilford County Jail is accused of tasing a sergeant while being moved on Wednesday, officials say.

Around 9:30 a.m., a sergeant who has been with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years was moving Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, from one location in the jail to another.

Swain allegedly grabbed the deputy’s taser from his waist and shot it at the deputy.

The deputy went to the hospital to get the prongs removed. He is ok.

He is accused of robbing a store in Bassett, Virginia, on Sunday around 10 p.m., , according to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say he entered the store and ordered food. As the clerk prepared the order, Swain pointed the gun at the clerk. He then took the food and fled the scene.

He was charged with robbery and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Swain was arrested in Greensboro on unrelated violent felony charges and will be extradited to Virginia to face outstanding charges in Henry County and Roanoke.