SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — When it comes to natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes, there is a need for more helping hands.

One national initiative is in place. It’s called the Community Emergency Response Team.

Guilford County is looking for volunteers to work with EMS and law enforcement when it comes to natural disasters

During a national disaster, most of our EMS and law enforcement are trying to keep up with the high demand, but it only takes a few people with the right knowledge and tools to help someone in a time of need.

A C.E.R.T volunteer team in a community could make the difference between life and death before EMS can get there

“We would potentially need a lot of help to serve a community,” said Guilford EMS’s Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh.

One thing a CERT volunteer will keep handy is a backpack filled with essential items to help others in a natural disaster.

Now Guilford County is looking for those volunteers in the Summerfield area.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to have people who are invested in the community get involved, and also it’s a nice resource from our side to have local people that are quickly deployable and familiar with the needs of that community as a resource for our use,” Muthersbaugh said.

The team will be a resource, providing bandages, emergency blankets and flashlights to people living in Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Stokesdale while responding to a large-scale natural disaster.

It’s a resource that will give people the right tools and training to help before first responders get to you.

CERT is a national program. Guilford County has had it since 2007, and they want to add volunteer teams to the northwest part of the county.

“It’s a local initiative … One of the things that we always say is that the local community knows what their needs are best,” Muthersbaugh said.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and up can participate in the CERT initiative.

If you want to be a part of northwest Guilford County’s CERT initiative, you can send any questions here: cert.nwgc@gmail.com.