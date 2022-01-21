Guilford County high school students to continue riding city buses amid driver shortages

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools has to continue to suspend yellow bus services for multiple high schools in the county along city bus lines, according to a GCS news release.

School services will be suspended for the following high schools:

Andrews High

High Point Central High

Kearns Academy

Dudley High

Grimsley High

Page High

Smith High

The Academy at Smith

Nearly one-third of GCS bus drivers are unavailable due to illness, hard-to-fill vacancies and leaves of absence.

GCS is continuing its partnership with Greensboro and High Point public transit agencies allowing GCS students to ride public transportation for free with their student identification badges.

The initiative is being funded through GCS state transportation funds as well as other allowable district funds.

“The past several days have proven what many of us already knew: public transportation is safe and efficient,” said Board Chair Deena Hayes-Greene. “While we are patiently waiting for our bus drivers to recover and get back in the driver’s seat, we’re thankful we can work with our municipalities to provide this option.”

In addition to city bus routes, GCS will continue to offer shuttle services to a limited number of apartment complexes and neighborhoods where GCS data indicates there are large numbers of students who ride district school buses and may lack transportation to school.

The shuttles will be driven by school staff who hold all required qualifications to drive a school bus and who have volunteered to help, school officials say.

Nearly all GCS staff who hold valid Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDLs) have stepped forward to transport students. Click here for more information.

As a reminder, to access city bus routes, parents and students should check the following sources:

Parents/guardians can find more information about this change, including how to access city routes, on the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

Parents/guardians may also call the Transportation hotline at (888) 511-4GCS (4427), Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.