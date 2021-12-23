Guilford County high school senior delivers toys to children in hospital after battling leukemia

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A Northern Guilford High School Senior is giving back to children in the hospital after his own battle with leukemia.

Johnny Van Kemp was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2012. Since then, his cancer has reoccurred three times.

As he prepares for a spring graduation, his family went all-out for Christmas in celebration, decorating more than five Christmas trees and setting up a hot chocolate bar.

The Van Kemps decided to use the display to give back, inviting friends and family to view the decorations. For “admission” to their Summerfield home, loved ones brought toys for patients at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

“It feels good to give back, and I do know I was in that position once, so I know what would make them happier for just a second of their day,” Johnny said.

The family made the delivery to patients on Monday.

“I was just stunned at the joy we gave those kids battling diseases that my son did once when they saw those toys. They truly felt the magic of Christmas,” John said.

The family now plans to continue their new tradition, even after Johnny leaves for college.

“I’d love to go back every Christmas, do something bigger and better every time just like she does something bigger and better with her decorations,” he said.

Johnny has heard back from several colleges. He still has not decided where he will attend.