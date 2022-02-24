Guilford County health leaders announce initiative to drastically cut infant mortality rates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County health leaders announced Thursday a goal to cut infant mortality disparities by 50% by the year 2026.

Every Baby Guilford, a collective working to end infant deaths, revealed the goal during a virtual program.

5,968 babies were delivered in 2020 in Guilford County, and 45 of them did not survive to their first birthday.

Overall, the infant mortality rate fell 18% between 2019 and 2020, but the disparity remains high. Black babies made up 43% of births in the county and 60% of infant deaths.

“It’s so vital and important because when we create a healthy Guilford County for Black babies, we’re really creating a healthy Guilford County for all babies and families,” Executive Director Jean Workman told FOX8.

She said the collective has held four implicit bias training sessions with healthcare providers so far this year. In 2022, Workman hopes to identify some of the primary causes of infant death.

“We’ll begin looking at the death certificates from 2021 and doing a medical review of those death certificates of infant deaths and really digging into what was the cause of that. A review team will provide some insight, and we’ll look at some system-level changes that we can recommend to what we’ll call a community action team,” she explained.

Another priority is getting pregnant women the care they need sooner to avoid complications at delivery.

“It’s just unheard of with the resources we have in the community for anyone to report no prenatal care, and then to report late prenatal care. Getting into care in the second trimester, we really want to identify what those issues are and then what system-level changes we can ensure that our birthing people in Guilford County are accessing care early,” Workman said.

“Women are the source of life. We bring life to the community, so why wouldn’t you help the woman who’s bringing life to the community? You help the woman, you help the community,” said Ty Jackson, board member at Every Baby Guilford.

She became involved with the agency after losing her own child in 2014.

“My daughter was born extremely prematurely. She was born at 20 weeks and three days gestation. That caused me to kind of get involved with all loss families,” Jackson recalled.

When she became pregnant again, she experienced implicit bias in the hospital.

“I was actually sent to the hospital by my OB provider after a bad stress test. When I got there, the social worker said because I had been there multiple times, she needed to ask me some questions,” she remembered. “The questions she asked me were: ‘was the father involved? Was I on food stamps? Did I receive WIC?’ And when I answered ‘no,’ she didn’t tell me how to get those services. I just don’t think she would have asked anybody else that.”

Every Baby Guilford is launching “Amplify Every Voice,” which is a community, participatory research project to gather stories from women in the Triad who have lost their infants.

They will collect narratives from April to June and analyze the data over the summer.