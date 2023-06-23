MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 58-year-old man lost his life cycling along a Guilford County Road, and his family and friends are gathering this weekend starting to say their goodbyes.

“Very outspoken … Very engaging with the community and making people laugh,” said Linda Davis, James Tracey Davis’s wife.

That’s how Linda remembers her husband James. He was an avid cyclist who used his community involvement to encourage more African Americans to get involved in the sport. He was also a loving father of three children and three grandchildren.

“Loved to do cycling,” Linda said. “He had taken on cycling maybe about eight to 10 years ago as one of his hobbies.”

His love for cycling led him to invite a group of other cyclists for a ride in Guilford County while visiting family in Burlington.

“We were on this group text of cyclists, and he reached out,” said Shaun Jones, James’s friend.

James is the founder of the Major Taylor Cycling Club of North Carolina and the Major Taylor Cycling Club of South Carolina.

“He had a good group the night before … The morning of it was myself and another cyclist who were available to come out on a Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.,” Jones said.

On June 7, Jones joined James for the ride on Knox Road. It was a sunny and clear day, and they were planning to ride 30 miles.

“About 12 miles into the route, that’s when it happened,” Jones said.

Troopers say the driver of a car with its windshield now busted hit James’s bike, forcing him off the road.

“I was in the middle, and James was riding behind me,” Jones said. “So we were approaching like a fire station … I heard what I thought was a sound like a gunshot.”

When she looked behind her and didn’t see James’s lime green helmet or bike, she knew something was wrong.

“Although it was tragic … I still feel blessed to have had a friend like James and that his impact and his love for all of us … is going to live on,” Jones said.

A ghost bike now sits at the site where the crash happened on Knox Road.

James died two days after the crash and about a week before his one-year wedding anniversary.

His wife is using this tragedy to raise awareness when it comes to sharing the road with cyclists.

“We are continuing his vision to bridge that gap. But what I would like to see moving forward would be more engagement with our community and cyclists … out on the road. They do have a right to the road as well,” Linda said.

Troopers charged the driver with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. The report states inattention and failure to reduce speed caused the crash.

James’sfuneral will be held at New Birth Baptist Church on Flanner Street in Burlington at 10 a.m. on Saturday.