RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who worked as a firefighter in Guilford County has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes.

Arrest reports from Archdale Police Department state that on Wednesday, Carl Edward Marano, 50, was taken into custody by police on two true bills of indictment. He was given a $500,000 bond in one of the indictments and no bond for the other.

According to the North Carolina courts, Marano’s two indictments are for a variety of sex assaults.

One indictment includes two charges for second-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

The second indictment is three charges of felony sex act by a substitute parent or custodian.

Court documents say that the offenses stem from incidents in 2020, where Marano allegedly forced himself on a victim who was “physically helpless” in multiple situations. The second indictment alleges that Marano engaged in sex acts with an underage victim over several months in 2022.

Reports indicate that Marano was identified as working as a handyman, but Guilford County officials confirmed that he worked as a firefighter with Guilford County Emergency Services. The county confirmed that Marano has been suspended without pay during the investigation.

“Guilford County Emergency Services takes its responsibility to provide lifesaving services to the community seriously and is committed to ensuring community trust in our public safety employees.”