GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — To reduce the number of young adults who find themselves as repeat offenders, the Department of Public Safety has decided to help fund a program that could help set them on the right path through safe, supportive and stable housing.

During Thursday’s Guilford County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council meeting, DPS representatives announced they wanted to put up $180,000 annually for the program known as HEARTH, or Hope Empowerment And Resiliency Through Housing.

This is a transitional living program hosted by the Youth Focus organization in Greensboro.

In a letter to the council, DPS representatives stated, “when nationwide research was conducted no housing models produced that served the juvenile justice population specifically. Youth Focus TLP was the only result yielded from research that utilizes a dormitory-style setting with clustered apartments and staff on site.”

Youth Focus’ HEARTH program has been active since 2018.

They allow four young adults, between the ages of 18 and 21, to stay in dorm-style housing for upwards of 18 months as they learn key life skills such as money management and how to maintain employment.

They are also given help with 24/7 staff who also stay on site.

After the young adults have reached their goal or have stayed up to 18 months, they are given support to find housing on their own.

With the $180,000 from DPS, the organization would expand the program to include young adults who have had some sort of involvement in the juvenile justice system.

They would go through the same type of program to help find a supportive and stable lifestyle through support that they may not have had before.

This would be open for juveniles throughout the state.

DPS would provide $200,000 for a first initial grant with $20,000 going to furnish the apartments.

This is expected to launch on July 1.

The housing will be on Main Street in High Point.