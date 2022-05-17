GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A successful training program is getting a second round in Guilford County.

Guilford County EMS has announced that it will host a second round of the “EMT Launchpad.” This course was announced in January, taking ten people who have no prior medical experience and training them to become part of the Guilford County EMS team.

This is a four-month-long training program to become EMT certified, and then they’ll be able to go onto ambulances as full-time team members.

This second round of the “Launchpad” will take ten more applicants to learn this exciting and crucial skill and build a career as a first responder.

You can find out more about the specifics of applying for this program on the Guilford County website.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, be able to obtain the NC EMT credential, have a current valid DMV operator’s license and be able to pass a placement test for post-secondary education levels.

Before hire, applicants must also complete a physical agility test, online personal history questionnaire, drug screen, national background check, driving record check, physical assessment, psychological assessment and reference checks.