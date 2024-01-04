GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Emergency Medical Services has started training 12 new students to become paramedics over the next 10 months.

They’re facing hundreds of hours of class time and even more hours of in-the-field training that all started this week in Greensboro.

It’s the kind of career that starts as a calling.

Nathan Acain first became an EMT and is now working on becoming a paramedic. The life-saving knowledge he’s gaining in the academy is all because of what he lost years ago.

“I got into this field after my dad has his heart attack … I did the CPR on scene,” Acain said.

Acain’s father’s died, and it inspired him to try to help other families in the same agonizing situation.

“I like to do this in his honor … all the people I have met out here, my coworkers, my supervisors, all the people who have dedicated their lives to this service,” Acain said.

Seeing their drive motivates him to put in the work to become a paramedic after training for the next ten months.

“I see people day in and day out come in, work their 12 hours, put in their time, their effort, their bodies to help other people. It makes me want to emulate what they do,” Acain said.

Passion like Acain’s is music to his teachers’ ears. Jan Paladino has been in the field since 1995 and now works as the training manager at Guilford County EMS.

“I spent the first part of my career assisting patients and that had its own reward … Now, being part of the team that helps train people and see them be successful and taking care of patients, I get my fulfillment from their success,” Paladino said.

Part of their success is preparing them for the worst.

“We run the gamut of any kind of medical emergency you can imagine,” Paladino said.

Every call for help is a new riddle to solve often with life-altering stakes.

“In emergency medicine, just like emergency physicians, they have to know a lot about a lot of things,” Paladino said.

Every time those ambulance lights have to flash, it’s a new chance to make a difference in someone’s life.

“There are those times we do things like you see on TV, but 90 percent of the time it’s just being a compassionate provider and making sure our patients are taken care of,” Paladino said.

This is the 23rd paramedic academy at Guilford County Emergency Services, and a class of 12 is a full class.

In fact, they had so many applicants, they had to refer them to the 24th academy.