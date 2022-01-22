Guilford County EMS hiring for ‘first-ever’ EMT Academy Class; no emergency medical training required

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you ever wanted to save lives but lacked the training to be an emergency medical technician, there may be an opening for you.

Guilford County EMS is hiring for its “first-ever” EMT Academy Class. Applicants do not need any prior emergency medical training.

“Do you want to learn how to save lives and make a difference in your community and get paid while you do it?” Guilford County EMS said in a Facebook post.

For those unfamiliar, EMTs provide out-of-hospital emergency medical care and transportation for patients in need of immediate help, according to the job listing. EMTs know how to stabilize and safely transport patients ranging from non-emergency and routine medical transports to life-threatening emergencies.

“The EMT truly makes a difference in lives of our patients,” the job listing reads. “The EMT is an integral part of the prehospital healthcare field providing care for sick or injured patients in an emergency medical setting. People’s lives often depend on the quick reaction and competent care provided by the EMT.”

The organization is calling this program EMT Launchpad. Students in the program will receive full-time pay and benefits while learning to be an EMT.

After training, graduates of the program have a career lined up for them with GCEMS.

According to the job listing, the entry salary is $31,200. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school degree or GED, be able to obtain the NC EMT credential, have a current valid DMV operator’s license and be able to pass a placement test for post-secondary education levels.

Before hire, applicants must also complete a physical agility test, online personal history questionnaire, drug screen, national background check, driving record check, physical assessment, psychological assessment and reference checks.

See the full job listing on GovernmentJobs.com/Careers/GuilfordNC/.