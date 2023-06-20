GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Emergency Services is working on a pilot adult welfare program with the goal of reducing the number of 911 calls the county receives and helping adults find long-term resources for care.

They’re working with the Family Justice Center and the Department of Social Services to create the adult welfare team, made up of four people who will connect with 911 callers with specific needs and help them formulate care plans.

911 operators in Guilford County receive hundreds of calls for issues typically beyond their scope.

“We know some folks are at home and they need more than what they’re getting in a 911 call or a response from emergency services,” said Catherine Johnson, director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center.

She says this new initiative can connect vulnerable adults with long-term healthcare, housing options, food assistance and other needs.

“We hear that all the time. ‘I didn’t know these services were available to me’ or ‘I didn’t know I had options,’ so what we want to do is meet people where they are,” said Johnson.

The team has worked two cases together so far, reducing their call load by an estimated 500 calls.

“We want people to know that we still want them to call 911 for their emergencies. We are still an available resource, but we are there to partner with other agencies and other resources so we can connect people with resources in their time of need,” said Justin Hargett, Guilford County EMS manager.

Guilford County Emergency Services has noticed an uptick in calls from senior citizens who need long-term help.

“Sometimes they don’t have anyone who lives with them who is able to get them out of a bed or provide basic hygiene for them,” said Laurie Jones, division director for aging and adult services.

It’s a problem the county expects to grow.

“Guilford County has the third largest population of citizens 65-plus in the community,” said Jones.

And without friends or family, sometimes 911 is their only option for help—until this pilot program kicks in.

“We should always treat our elders with dignity and respect, and this type of services and assistance go hand and hand with that need,” said Jones.

Guilford County EMS will take the 911 call, respond, then refer them to the four-person team who will then connect them with available resources.

The program is set to launch by the end of this summer.