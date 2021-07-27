Guilford County detention officer making progress in recovery after alleged assault by inmate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The officer who was hospitalized and on a ventilator after an alleged assault by an inmate is now breathing on his own.

Officer Kaminsky’s wife, Candy, reached out to tell us that after 11 days, Officer Kaminsky is off the ventilator and making progress. He can respond to simple commands.

He underwent surgery for facial fractures last week, and while Mrs. Kaminsky says there’s a long road to recovery, they’re grateful for the signs of progress.

Deputies say Kaminsky, 71, was the victim of an unprovoked attack on July 15.

21-year-old Elijah Evans has been charged with felony assault on an on-duty detention officer inflicting serious injury and felony assault with a deadly weapon.