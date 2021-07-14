Guilford County deputies offer ‘Vacation Safety Check’ program

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies are keeping your house secure when you’re out of town.

Now that people are traveling again, they want people who live in the county to take advantage of the “Vacation Safety Check” program.

“We like to go to a residence, make sure it’s secure, check all doors, windows, carports, things like that,” Deputy K. Edmond said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, deputies in the District 1 office in Summerfield did about 50 checks per year.

Loftis wants that number to increase.

“The more we can be seen in the neighborhoods with a purpose, I think it’s better for all of us,” he said.

Although home surveillance systems have become more affordable and can be monitored from anywhere, Loftis says many homeowners are forgetting a key detail – signage that lets a potential burglar know that the home is protected by a security system.

“One thing we don’t often see is that signage, whether it’s for alarm systems or video surveillance. The more, the better,” Loftis said.

Loftis says bold advertisement at the entrance of the property and on windows and doors helps deter crime.

You can request a vacation safety check by clicking this link and contacting your district office.