Guilford County declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has declared a local State of Emergency as the region prepares for a winter storm that could leave people without power for days.

The State of Emergency is scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

The county is encouraging residents to stay off the roads during and after the storm so to avoid getting in the way of emergency responders and repair crews.

“Our Emergency Management officials have advised that we are expecting this storm to have a significant

impact in many parts of Guilford County,” Chairman Alston said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders time to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This declaration also gives our first responders the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge our residents to take proper precautions with this storm. Err on the side of caution and take predictions for this winter storm seriously.”

Cities and towns have the option to sign-on to the county order and to coordinate with the County’s Emergency Operations Plan.