GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog who caught the attention of many Friendly Center shoppers in Greensboro is finally getting the care he needs.

Guilford County Animal Services took in Alex the Great, as he is known, after an outpouring of community concern after seeing the underweight dog with his homeless owner outside Friendly Center.

“Alex used to be my neighbor, and I took care of him one time for several days, and he was just the sweetest … just wanted lots of attention. His dad worked a lot,” said Corinne Grant, Alex the Great’s former neighbor.

For a year, Alex the Great and his owner had been homeless, and many people in the community took notice when they saw him noticeably underweight with his owner around the Friendly Shopping Center.

“In the past year … I’ve kept up with him to … give him sleeping bags, water … dog food. But then he started denying dog food. So I kept telling him he’s too thin,” Grant said.

People began contacting Guilford County Animal Services and asking them to intervene.

In early May, police cited Alex’s owner, and he later surrendered the dog to animal service workers.

“Working with our community partners who are working with the owner who’s homeless, we’re able to come together, and he agreed to let us bring Alex here so he can get the proper vet care that he needed,” said Lisa Lee, Guilford County assistant director of animal welfare.

Five-year-old Alex the Great was adopted from Guilford County Animal Services four years ago.

Since he had a record with the shelter, they were able to get him up to date on his vaccines and a vet checkup.

“He’s gained some weight, and he’s doing fantastic … Yesterday he got to meet his new best friend Mama Pepper, and they did a buddy walk … He was so happy to be outside and have interactions with another dog,” Lee said.

Now six pounds heavier, animal service workers are now looking for a rescue to take him in.

“Alex was very lucky. He was with his owner and 24/7 … It’s going to be hard to have someone just come adopt him and bring him into a home and expect him to be a normal dog after one or two days,” Lee said. “We have wonderful rescue partners who understand this type of behavior.“

Once Alex the Great goes into the care of a rescue, he will be fostered at a home and, hopefully, one day adopted out.