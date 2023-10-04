GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday afternoons are no longer for college football but for Dudley High School’s team as well.

Guilford County Schools leaders made that decision after 59-year-old Matthew Grant was shot and killed.

Dewey Harris, who is also 59 and a DHS alum, says even though the game is happening during the day, he won’t be there.

“It’s just dangerous. You just dying from just being somewhere to watch a game. It’s not even worth it. It’s really not,” Harris said.

It’s an opinion Amy High, who has two children who attend DHS, agrees with.

“I’m glad they’re having it, but if somebody wants to do anything, it’s still going to happen in the daylight,” High said.

The Guilford County School District says they moved the game to Saturday afternoon because daylight will provide better safety.

It’s a suggestion they received from parents during a community meeting Monday night.

A few days later, parents like Rose Edwards say they think the school system should focus its resources on students’ mental health and conduct.

“They got a lot of stuff going on that eyes are not on,” Edwards said.

Ingram Bell, who runs the Gate City Coalition a nonprofit aimed at targeting high crime areas with a team of violence interrupters, has two daughters at the school. She thinks school leaders should do a better job listening to students.

“I’m OK with it as long as the kids feel safe,” Bell said.

The Guilford County School District says they plan to have more community meetings regarding safety.