Guilford County Commissioners motion for public hearing on $1.7 billion for schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Commissioners said a $1.7 billion bond package will start to address the county’s school needs and now they want to hear what county residents have to say about it.

Commissioners held a meeting Thursday evening and passed a motion 7-2 to set a date for a public hearing to discuss the bond package.

Commissioner said the money will go to rebuilding, renovating and adding more schools to the county, which they said needs to be addressed now.

Commissioner said the bond will be added to a referendum for voters next year.

The meeting also detailed an addition to the spring 2022 ballot, a quarter of a cent county use and sales tax that would also go schools for construction needs and debt in the county.

During the meeting, commissioners said letting people vote on the increased sales tax will allow residents to help the county’s school capital needs.

Commissioners said the money made from the increased tax will go into a separate fund specifically used only for school needs and debt.

The next public hearing will be on Dec. 2 at the old county courthouse.