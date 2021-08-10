Guilford County commissioners may issue mask mandate during Tuesday meeting

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County may soon be under a mask mandate as commissioners ready for a meeting to discuss a possible state of emergency.

Skip Alston, the chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, tells FOX8 that the commissioners are set to meet in their capacity as the county Board of Health at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In this capacity, the county commissioners will have the power to issue both a state of emergency and a mask mandate for the entire county, not just unincorporated areas. People and businesses could be fined if they don’t abide by it.

It is unclear if the board currently has the votes needed to pass these measures.

On Monday, three county commissioners and several mayors were briefed by the Guilford County Emergency Management team and leaders from Cone Health in a closed-door meeting.

“We have to take some action in order to help our citizens,” Alston said.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the county as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.

The most recent data on the Guilford County COVID-19 Case Count showed 625 added cases, 1,851 active cases and a 7.9 percent test positivity rate over the past 14 days.

Alston said the county is nowhere near herd immunity. Only 50 percent of people in the county are fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. It reports 54 percent of people are vaccinated with one dose.

According to Cone Health officials, 78 people were being treated for the virus in the hospital system on Monday. It is the highest number of COVID-19 patients since March 3.