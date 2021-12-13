Guilford County Commissioners approve $1.7 million for new sheriff deputy vehicles

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than a two-year battle for funds, but Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers now has the approval to spend more than a million dollars to replace outdated patrol vehicles for his deputies.

“Yeah, we have some vehicles that are…that are rough,” explained Sheriff Rogers.

A month and a half ago his office presented their explanation to County Commissioners as to why they need for new vehicles is so great right now.

His office would like to replace patrol vehicles every 5 to 6 years, or once they reach 120 to 130-thousand miles.

“Patrol Vehicles are run hard. A lot of work is done on them. In fact, when they reach 100,000 miles, that’s when we need to start to look to replace them… No department or organization wants to have vehicles that are past five or six years old because of the safety hazards that might bring…

On Thursday, County Commissioners approved $1.7 million for the department to buy 29 patrol vehicles.

Roughly $25 to %30 thousand will be spent to buy the vehicles, while another $15 to $20 thousand will be spent to upfit the vehicles with equipment.

The office, like most first responder agencies across the country, is having a hard time finding the vehicles due to a national backlog of emergency vehicles.

A shortage in micro-chip manufacturing worldwide has slowed the manufacturing of emergency vehicles.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office cannot purchase patrol vehicles in “bulk”, and therefore have to find the vehicles in various places across the country.

Sheriff Rogers explained, “The guys are driving there and bringing three or four vehicles back when we’ve been used to having 25 to 30 vehicles being shipped.”

The $1.7 million will be made available to the Sheriff’s Office, penny-by-penny, as they find their vehicles.