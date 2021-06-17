Guilford County Commissioner pass budget, allocate $229 million to school district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County educators lobbied for more money and Thursday night, they got it.

The board of commissioners voted unanimously to release $229 million to the school district for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We need to give them what they need in order to do the job that we are asking them to do,” Chairman Skip Alston said.

Alston says it’s the highest amount of funding the school systems received from the county in the past 20 years.

Commissioners included an additional $3.5 million in the final total with the intention to help cover an increase in wages.

“The $8 million for teacher supplements is going to change lives. The money that we are able to contribute to the nutrition staff to get to $15 an hour is going to change lives,” Commissioner Carly Cooke said.

Board members said they were proud of the level of funding they were able to achieve for the district, but some were more confident than others on how the money will be spent.

“I wholeheartedly support education, but what I don’t support is not taking care of business,” Commissioner Alan Perdue said.

“I have great confidence in our superintendent. I have great confidence in our school board. I think they know what to do as far as the school system is concerned,” Alston said.

Alston closed out the meeting by saying their commitment to improving lives doesn’t stop here.

“This is the first step in a long journey so we can’t rest yet y’all. We still have a long way to go, but as a team, we are going to get there,” Alston said.

He says the next step is passing a $1.7 billion school bond package and quarter-cent sales tax to help fund and improve schools across the county.