GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Commissioner has passed away.

Commissioner Carolyn Q. Coleman of District 7 passed away Wednesday night, Guilford County officials confirmed Thursday morning.

The Guilford County Democratic Party posted their condolences on their Facebook page late last night, calling her a ‘rock, civil rights leader, and a friend of the people.’

No cause of death has been released, but more information is expected to be provided in a statement later this morning.