GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were rescued by Guilford County Animal Services on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Piedmont Triad.

A Good Samaritan found the 4-month-old girls abandoned in a box.

Animal Control workers brought them to the shelter, and they are now safe and away from the storm.

Fittingly, they were named Stormi and Hurricane.

They will be available for adoption soon.