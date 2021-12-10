Guilford County Animal Services needs your help naming their Disney-designed brand ambassadors!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Animal Services needs your help to name their new mascots!

Guilford County Animal Services

They posted on Facebook that they’ve “foster failed” and need the public’s help to name a purple cat and a brown dog that will represent them now.

This cute cat and dashing dog have stolen our hearts and we just have to keep them! We need your help naming our new mascots! Our sassy female cat and joyful male dog need names. Please join us in our naming contest by posting your name suggestions in the comments below! Prizes will be awarded to the winning names! If we have a name chosen that multiple people have sent in we will put all winners in a hat and draw a name. Names can be submitted until December 17th at 12 p.m.! Staff will choose the top three names per mascot for public voting! Please indicate if your name suggestion is for our dog or for our cat. Thank you all for celebrating our mascots “gotcha day” with us!

The new brand ambassadors were designed by John Ramirez of Disney Animation Studios, an artist whose credits include “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Aladdin!”

Once these new ambassadors are named, they’ll be turned into life-sized mascots for Animal Services.

They say there will be fun prizes for the person who comes up with the winning name!

Suggest names and vote on your favorites between today and Dec. 17 on Guilford County Animal Services Facebook.