Guilford County Animal Resource Center sees success in new location

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with the Guilford County Animal Resource Center said since the opening in early November, they have already seen an impact in the community.

Assistant Director Lisa Lee said more people are using the new building as more than a shelter but an all-around education center for animals and pet owners.

“With all the attention to the new shelter, when their animals go missing, they are coming here and looking at us…we are an animal resource center, so we are there to help them find their lost pets,” Lee said.

Lee said since the opening of the new facility, 250 lost or missing animals have been returned to their owners. She also said 188 dogs and 147 cats have been adopted in just two months.

In 2022, Lee said the facility plans to work with “Partners Ending Homelessness” to help provide food and resources to pets whose owners are experiencing homelessness.

Lee said the facility plans to continue to engage in the community by expanding more resources like pet food, supplies and medical aid to pet owners going through hardship.

“In the future…we really want to focus on keeping our pets and families together in the community. So we have a great community engagement department a community outreach. It’s very important for us to make sure while people are struggling that they have the resources to keep their pets at home,” Lee said.

They also plan on hosting a rabies clinic in High Point where they will offer free vaccines through a grant.