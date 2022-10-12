GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center in Greensboro is looking for temporary foster parents to help with the overcrowding of the center.

Starting Wednesday, the resource center launched the “Stray-to Foster” program to engage the community in helping to house and care for stray animals and surrendered shelter pets for 72 hours.

The program is intended to help with the overcrowding of cages and to avoid the potential euthanization of animals because of space.

“It creates space for us to really take care of these animals that really really desperately need our help and by the fosters providing temporary care. It creates our capacity of care without having to add more caging,” said Jorge Ortega, Director of Guilford County Animal Services.

People that wish to join the program will care for an animal for 72 hours and will also be advocates for the animals during that period.

The temporary foster parents will post pictures and information on lost pet websites and social media.

Once you fill out the applications for the program, temporary foster parents will get a cage, blanket, food, and bowl to ease the burden of last-minute expenses.

Ortega said at the end of the 72 hours, the foster parents will have the option to adopt the animal.

If they choose not to, the animal will go straight to the adoption floor already serviced for a new family.

Those interested in becoming a temporary fur foster parent should contact the Resource Center at (336) 641-3400.