GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Project Sage,” the incentive package being considered by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, is the county’s contribution toward attracting the construction facility where the Honda Aircraft Company would build the larger jet it announced last month.

Two sources who are familiar with that package but unauthorized to speak about it told WGHP independently that the parent company for HondaJet is the target for the $712,820 the county has designated to lure a new aviation project to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Commissioners discussed the incentive package last week and will have a public hearing at their next meeting on July 13.

Honda Aircraft, which builds its small-scale personal jets at PTI, had announced in mid-June plans to add a mid-sized jet, the HondaJet 2600 Concept, which could carry more passengers and fly longer distances.

The manufacturing facility – apparently to build the 2600 – would bring a $55.7 million investment and create about 280 jobs, a public notice published by the county indicates. The company is considering “other options” in addition to PTI.

HondaJet is taking its larger 2600 model to market. The jet can fly across the country nonstop and carry up to 11. (HONDAJET)

Yiyi Cui, the spokesperson for Honda Aircraft Company, wrote in an email to WGHP that she was aware “there have been circulating conjectures surrounding a potential connection between the Project Sage and Honda Aircraft Company.”

She declined to identify sites being considered for the facility. She referred questions about the specifics of the situation to the public notices issued by local governments and said that she is “unable to confirm whether Honda Aircraft will receive any incentives.”

Greensboro City Council and the North Carolina Department of Commerce might also be expected to contribute to the courtship of new investment.

“While we talk to many companies about their site location strategies and the advantages of doing business in North Carolina, we don’t discuss those conversations nor share any documentation until such time as the organization makes a public announcement of their site decision,” David Rhoades, communications director the NC Department of Commerce, wrote in an email to WGHP.

The department’s Economic Investment Committee, which reviews and approves all state incentives, including Job Development Investment Grants (JDIG) that typically render the most dollars, usually has two meetings a month, with its next scheduled for July 11. Rhoades said Monday that the agenda for that meeting has not been drafted.

Likewise, Greensboro City Council will meet next on July 11, and an agenda for that meeting has not been posted on the city’s website.

You may recall that in January 2022 that the state, county and city provided about $130 million in incentives to lure Boom Supersonic to PTI, and earlier this year they provided more than $4.3 million to attract Marshall Aerospace to construct a maintenance facility for C-130 aircraft at the airport.

HondaJet’s current model the Elite II is manufactured in Greensboro. (HONDAJET)

HondaJet was developed in Greensboro starting in 2001, and the Honda Aircraft Company was founded in 2006. Its first official jets were aloft in 2015. The company employs about 1,500 at 6430 Ballinger Road in Greensboro.

HondaJet as of 2021 had delivered about 200 jets to private customers, and the company has said its new product line will work in conjunction with the existing HondaJet Elite II and that the company plans to accomplish certification in 2028.

The company has described the 2600 model as “a light jet with performances comparable to medium-sized jet” and would be capable of “nonstop transcontinental flight” – which it claims would be “the world’s first light jet capable” of that – and would accommodate up to 11 occupants while being flown by a single pilot.

In addition to those three aviation companies, PTI also is home to Cessna, HAECO, FedEx and dozens of other aerospace-related contractors.