Guilford County $1.7 billion school bond referendum passes; will be on ballot in March

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Commissioners on Thursday passed the $1.7 billion bond referendum which will go to capital improvements inside Guilford County schools if voters approve it.

The bond referendum passed by a vote of 7-2.

Some county commissioners have been going into Guilford County schools recently.

Just yesterday, Board Chair Skip Alston and Commissioner Carly Cooke were at Page High School looking at improvements that were needed there.

Alston said people who really want to get an idea as to why this $1.7 billion is needed are invited to go tour some of their area schools.

The bond referendum will be on the ballot in March 2022.