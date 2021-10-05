Guilford College moves classes online after uptick in COVID cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad college has temporarily moved classes online.

Guilford College shifted their classes online Thursday, Sept. 30 after a testing clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 29 showed an uptick in positive cases, with a 10.65% positivity rate out of 244 tests completed.

No students have been hospitalized, and all positive students are being monitored.

Guilford College said they will be holding testing clinics Monday and Tuesday in order to make further determinations about campus activities and determine if classes will return to an in-person format.