Guilford College moves classes online after uptick in COVID cases

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Guilford College (WGHP)

Guilford College (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad college has temporarily moved classes online.

Guilford College shifted their classes online Thursday, Sept. 30 after a testing clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 29 showed an uptick in positive cases, with a 10.65% positivity rate out of 244 tests completed.

No students have been hospitalized, and all positive students are being monitored.

Guilford College said they will be holding testing clinics Monday and Tuesday in order to make further determinations about campus activities and determine if classes will return to an in-person format.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter