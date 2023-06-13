GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a need for more than 60,000 truck drivers nationwide, according to the National Trucking Association.

Thousands of those positions are in North Carolina.

Guilford Technical Community College’s Greensboro campus offers truck driver training, and thanks to a big new infusion of federal funding, more students will be able to learn how to get behind a big wheel.

Truckers haul more than 70 percent of the nation’s freight, so if you’re waiting on that latest online shopping splurge or even just planning a grocery trip, it’s highly likely everything you touch was on a truck at some point.

The United States Department of Commerce is investing $1.7 million in GTCC’s program to train new truck drivers.

“There’s so many companies in this area, so many job opportunities. There’s a recent report that said Guilford County is 30 percent over the national rate as far as demand for truck drivers,” said Manuel Dudley, GTCC vice-president of Workforce and Continuing Education.

The investment is expected to be matched with $2.6 million in state funding.

“What it’s going to do is allow us to expand our truck driver training facility, a truck driver training pad for students to do their maneuvers, practice their skills, as well as an independent classroom facility,” Dudley said.

Right now, 24 students per class maneuver around the GTCC-Greensboro parking lot to master tough turns and backing up in big rigs.

“When you’re backing, you’re turning … you have to rework our brains to go the opposite way,” said student Hannah Wyatt.

With the new funding, they can nearly double their classes. The program’s growth in east Greensboro is no accident. They want it to be convenient for a traditionally underserved community.

“Having accessibility to this campus for a program that is very inexpensive compared to other private companies and other programs in the area,” is important and intentional, Dudley said.

As the talent pool for truck drivers expands, more women are also applying.

Wyatt wants to travel and make good money. Truck drivers make on average $60,000 or more to start.

25 percent of GTCC’s trucking students are women like Wyatt. She practiced obstacles in the rain, backing up a dry freight trailer.

“I love this program because it’s two months long. We keep it going under our belts every day,” she said.

She hopes making the program bigger gives more people a shot.

“For them to open up that door for people who may be thinking about it or on the fence, that’s awesome,” Wyatt said.

It costs just about $1,200 for the full course at GTCC, and it can be taken in eight weeks or part-time over the course of sixteen weeks for a total of 320 hours of instruction, and they do offer scholarships.

The campus could break ground on the new facility as soon as 2024.