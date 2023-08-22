GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the world’s most famous heavy metal bands is providing scholarships to a group of aviation students in the Triad.

The future of aviation is in the hands of students at Guilford Technical Community College.

Since 2008, the aviation program has allowed people in the Piedmont Triad to learn how to manufacture and repair aircraft.

For the second year in a row, the program received scholarship money from Metallica.

They launched a scholarship called All Within my Hands in 2019 in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.

Tony Turner, the director of workforce at GTCC, says they wanted to help out students who didn’t want to be in school for too long.

“They were looking at individuals who didn’t want to do the full education for a two-year degree,” Turner said. “They wanted to give these students a career path in a quick career program.”

GTCC is one of 10 colleges in the nation that have received a donation. This year, they’re receiving $50,000.

Across the street from the aviation campus, former recipients of the Metallica scholarship are hard at work with Haeco.

Latoya Suitt says this money helped her get through all her class requirements.

“The program basically gave you all the structural programs that you needed to get the basics out the way to start your aviation career,” Suitt said.

Jose Valazquez says the scholarship not only changed his life but his family who he supports.

“The last few years, we were kind of struggling with things financially,” Valazquez said. “I was the solo breadwinner of the house. Had to work at a lot of warehouses. Good jobs, but I just wanted a career change. I just wanted to go back to school. I’m 27 years old. Anyone who thinks they’re too young or too old, it’s never too late.”

GTCC officials don’t know how many scholarships they’ll provide with the $50,000 this year.

In 2022, the Metallica Scholars Initiative provided scholarships to 90 students.