DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown.

The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.”

Law enforcement and school officials responded “immediately” and South Davidson High School and South Davidson Middle School were locked down to ensure it was safe. After an investigation, officials determined that the false claim was made to distract from one of the students involved, who had brought an airsoft pistol to campus.

There was no evidence that the student intended to hurt or threaten anyone with the airsoft pistol, the school district says.

“Inexplicably, the students decided to make the false claim that there was another person on campus with a firearm,” a representative from DCS said.

“Appropriate consequences” and charges will be filed against the offending students.

“It is frustrating that today’s event caused the students, staff, and community such unnecessary concern.”