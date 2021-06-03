Group marches in High Point after Fred Cox Jr. verdict

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family, friends, and supports marched up and down Main Street in High Point after a Grand Jury decided not to indict a Davidson County deputy in connection to Fred Cox Jr.’s death.

The march, led by Michael Harris, walked from High Point’s bus depot and down Main Street chanting to be heard and for a chance to change the justice system.

Those marching wore Fred Cox Matters T-shirts and handed out posters to people that walked by, explaining what happened to Cox the day he was shot.

On Tuesday, the Grand Jury was presented with two bills of indictment for voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Grand Jury decided not to indict after hearing witness interviews and seeing the evidence. The jury found “insufficient evidence to support criminal charges,” according to a news release.

Tenicka Shannon, Cox’s mother, made a surprise visit and expressed her hurt and pain.

“No gun, my baby died a hero, my baby died doing Detective Michael Shane Hill’s job, saving lives,” Shannon said.

Shannon, and the rest of the family, want the police, the detective, and anyone involved to recognize and apologize for what happened to Fred Cox.

“This mother can’t be quiet. It’s unnecessary for me to be quiet because he deserves to be locked up,” Shannon said.

The group plans to march every Friday.