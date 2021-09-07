Groundbreaking held for Thomasville Aquatics and Community Center

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Tuesday, people in Davidson County gathered for the official groundbreaking of the Thomasville Aquatics and Community Center.

Children in the community were there to help dig the first piece of land alongside city leaders.

Back in May, the Memorial Park swimming pool was demolished more than 70 years after it’d been originally built.

The Aquatics and Community Center is the first ground-up build by the city in decades.

“We’re extremely excited about this facility. It is going to serve our community in a variety of ways,” said Cory Tobin, City of Thomasville Parks & Recreation director.

This is in addition to the facility located on Stadium Drive being equipped with a 5500 square foot pool

“It will have splash pad components, a large slide, rock walls for the kids to jump off and jump into the pool in,” Tobin said.

But it will also serve as city council chambers and a community center, allowing it to be a year-round facility.

Community members are looking forward to taking a dip in the new pool and different events that could be hosted here.

“It’s going to get kids to go out more. Get them off those games and off the couch,” said community member Willie Baxter.

Serving more kids is the main focus of this project. It’s something youth basketball coach Baxter is passionate about too.

“I did it from my heart. If I got some time left, I’m going to finish up and do some more,” Baxter said.

He plans to help where he can once the center opens its doors.

Baxter’s neighbors Brenda and C.W. Burchette have similar plans.

“I swam in that pool years ago, and I can’t wait to see it,” Brenda said.

“This is really going to be one of the greatest things Thomasville has ever done,” C.W. said.

This multi-million-dollar facility is something they believe will change how people view the city they’ve grown to love over the decades.

“I love competitive stuff, and that’s what we’re going to be. We’re going to really get on the map,” C.W. said.

As for when this place will have kids splashing around, the completion date is set for the summer of 2022.

The project costs $6.5 million and will be paid back through recreational reserve funds.