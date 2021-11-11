Grimsley parents raise concerns about possible future site of Kiser Middle School, impact to student-athletes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As parents wait for more information about where the new Kiser Middle School will be, the Grimsley Athletics Booster Club is raising concerns about the impact of construction on student-athletes.

According to the district’s website updated Wednesday, several sites are still being considered. Brandy Adams serves as president of the Athletics Booster Club and became concerned when she saw utility crews marking the baseball and softball fields at Grimsley.

“We wanted to become more active in asking more questions, and telling our community what we knew,” she explained.

According to Adams, Grimsley High School has a population of 1,720. 600 of those students are athletes.

She said more than half would be impacted if Grimsley loses those fields.

“At the end of the day, we are landlocked here,” Adams said. “Our soccer teams, men’s women’s, JV and varsity lacrosse, Kiser athletes also use our facilities, this outfield and several other locations near the softball field.”

According to the district’s website, “Grimsley baseball and softball games and practices may need to be located elsewhere during Kiser Middle’s construction.”

Adams said parents need answers, and urges district leaders to discuss other options for the new building.

“They are sharing that there’s a couple of other site locations, let’s talk about what those site locations are, and let’s talk about how we can help all of the students that are going to be impacted by the change and not just a portion of them,” she said.

FOX8 reached out to board members Deborah Napper and Pat Tillman representing both schools, as well as the district’s chief operating officer. We have yet to hear back.