Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force celebrates public launch

Illustration of a hand holding waving ribbons in the colors of the transgender flag with a copy-space. (Getty)

GREENSBORO, NC – The city’s Transgender Task Force is celebrating its public launch with a community meeting 6-7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 21. The Task Force was announced in late 2020.

During the meeting, the public will be able to meet the members of the task force and learn about their vision and give their feedback on ways to improve the lives of transgender Greensboroans.

The meeting is open to the public via Zoom. The meeting ID is 967 7312 6553 and the passcode is 653492. You can join the meeting by phone by calling 301-715-8592.

The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights Department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro.

The task force examines rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for transgender Greensboroans.

From the release:

The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.

For more information, call 336-373-2038.