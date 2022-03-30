GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown Greensboro, armed with new money from the city, Guilford County and others, plans to close Thursday on the purchase of the building next door.

The plan is to acquire the Southern First Bank Building and its 2 acres at 100 South Elm St. for $10.2 million and give the museum full control of the block on the west side of South Elm Street between February One Plaza and Market Street.

International Civil Rights Center and Museum (WGHP file photo)

The closing will occur, museum founder and Guilford County Commission Chair Skip Alston told WGHP, even though a hoped-for contribution from the Bryan Foundation won’t materialize, requiring the loan to be restructured.

The museum, which opened in 2010, had plans to put down about $3.5 million toward the purchase, with plans to finance $6.7 million over five years, Alston told WGHP. But he said that’s being adjusted to expand the amount being financed.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston (WGHP File Photo)

Guilford County voted, 5-3, on Tuesday to contribute $1 million in an immediate grant and promise $1 million more in future payouts. Commissioners Alan Perdue, James Upchurch and Justin Conrad voted against the plan, with Upchurch saying he didn’t think taxpayers should pay for property acquisition. Alston abstained from discussion and voting on the matter.

The Greensboro City Council, in a 7-1 vote last week, had approved $1 million upfront and $250,000 a year for five years, and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation also has provided $500,000.

Museum officials had been hoping to receive $1 million from the Bryan Foundation to help complete their down payment, but Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin told WGHP Wednesday that the timing wasn’t right because the foundation has had cash outlays associated with the development of the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, where Toyota is building a factor to make electric-vehicle batteries. The Bryan Foundation has given the museum some $4 million over the years, Melvin said.

Historic hopes

The expansion is important because the museum, which is at the site where four students from NC A&T University conducted a sit-in at the lunch counter at Woolworth on Feb. 1, 1960, is being considered as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. There are only 24 UNESCO sites in the United States, including the Grand Canyon and the Statue of Liberty. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the only one that touches North Carolina.

US Vice President Kamala Harris visits the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro last April. This is the site of the sit-in at the Woolworth’s lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“Everybody in the world should be able to come to this museum,” Alston told WGHP last week. “People see the significance of this designation.”

Alston told FOX8 the museum meets most of the requirements for the designation and that being able to control the surrounding area is important to cementing that legacy.

The expansion would showcase new exhibits focused on an international perspective of the civil rights movement, he told WGHP. There would be more parking, bathrooms and office space, too.

The museum also has asked for federal and state grants to help fund its expansion. State House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) recently toured the museum with members of the Guilford County legislative delegation in advance of a budget consideration.

“We would certainly support continued state investment in this facility,” Moore said during his visit. “It draws thousands of visitors every year, so it has a tremendous economic development impact to not only Greensboro but … to the region.”