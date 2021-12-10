Greensboro’s historical Magnolia House transforms into new bed and breakfast

Owner Natalie-Pass Miller has restored the fabric of black history by transforming the Iconic Magnolia House in Greensboro into a bed and breakfast.

Pass-Miller said people now have the chance to stay in the hotel where stars like Glady’s Knight and James Brown once stayed and immerse themselves in history.

Pass-Miller said she along Vivid Interiors have transformed four rooms mirroring the category of guests who once stayed in the late ’40s and ’50s.

  • A bright fluffy pink and white double queen room with gold embellishments representing the “Queens of Soul.”
  • The “Baldwin Room” dedicated to intellectual writers, playwrights, essayists, and poets.
  • “The Legends” a room devoted to history’s sports greats and those interested in athletics.
  • The “Kind of Blues Room” named after Miles Davis’s album “Kind of Blue.”

Pass-Miller said in two weeks, people will be able to reserve a room starting at $200.00 per night for up to two nights.

