Greensboro woman wins $147,000 after buying $5 ticket at gas station

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Candace Faulkner, of Greensboro, bought a Fast Play ticket on Sunday and won a $147,100 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Faulkner bought her winning $5 Money Bags ticket from the Quick & Easy on Wiley Lewis Road in Greensboro.

Faulkner claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $104,074.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter