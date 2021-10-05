Greensboro woman wins $147,000 after buying $5 ticket at gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Candace Faulkner, of Greensboro, bought a Fast Play ticket on Sunday and won a $147,100 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Faulkner bought her winning $5 Money Bags ticket from the Quick & Easy on Wiley Lewis Road in Greensboro.

Faulkner claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $104,074.

