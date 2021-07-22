Greensboro woman shares experience as COVID breakthrough case: ‘It’s just kind of nerve-wracking’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As breakthrough cases of COVID-19 climb in the state past 4,000, a Greensboro woman is describing her experience with the delta variant.

Taryn Wooten got her second dose of Moderna back in April. Her partner received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Wooten said her mother was also vaccinated with Moderna.

“I never considered it was an option that I would have COVID-19 because I was vaccinated, it caused me to put a lot of harm to the dearest people in my family,” she said Thursday.

Wooten said her friends and family began feeling more comfortable seeing one another as restrictions eased across the state. She began feeling sick the week of July 6.

Wooten tested positive for COVID-19, along with her partner and two children.

“Unfortunately we had already seen my mother who is in her late 50s, and I was babysitting a close friend’s daughter while she was at work, so we had already had exposure to several people at that point,” she said.

She experienced fever and fatigue and said her partner’s symptoms were similar.

“For the next three days I had severe chest pains, I felt like my eyes were very swollen, I had really bad fevers, cold sweats all those things, I felt very sick for six days,” she said.

Wooten’s mother, a registered nurse in late her 50s, hasn’t bounced back and is now hospitalized in Kernersville.

“She is having a lot of treatments a lot of tests, they are seeing some very abnormal symptoms, they’re not sure if it’s due to the strain variant of what’s going on,” she said about her mother.

The mother of two says after getting vaccinated she wasn’t worried about getting sick. Now she wants other people to be aware of the risk.

“It’s just like a speed limit, you can put your faith that because you’re driving the speed limit you’re going to get to destination A to B safely, with that being said you have to be aware of all the cars around you,” she said.

Infectious disease experts with Wake Forest Baptist Health said Thursday COVID will be an annoyance to those protected against the virus.

Wooten says there are other impacts.

“If I don’t work for 10 days that’s a third of my monthly income. So when we say, ‘Oh it’s just a bad cold,’ when you have a bad cold you can go back to work,” she said.