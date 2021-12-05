Greensboro woman hit, killed by SUV at South Holden Road, Vanstory Street intersection

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman was hit and killed by an SUV on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:01 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the South Holden Road and Vanstory Street intersection when they were told someone was hurt in a crash.

A 29-year-old Greensboro woman was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 north on South Holden Road, approaching the intersection of Vanstory Street.

Yong Qing Tang, 61, of Greensboro, was crossing South Holden Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, when she was hit by the Rav 4 in the travel lane.

She was takento the hospital where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.