Greensboro woman dies after being shot, hit by a car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot and hit by a car.

Police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street Sunday afternoon after getting a call about an assault. Officers found Keyoka Robinson, 33, of Greensboro in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Robinson had also been hit by a car while in the roadway, and the driver remained on the scene and was not charged.

Robinson passed away at the hospital. Investigators don’t believe being hit by the car caused Robinson’s death, and this is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.