Greensboro woman dies after being found unresponsive at inn, man charged with murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after a woman was found unresponsive at a Greensboro inn and later died, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Aug. 28 around 7:10 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the Relax Inn on 1747 McKnight Mill Road when they were told about an assault.

The victim, identified as Melissa Joann Vassell, 43, of Greensboro, was found unresponsive with injuries and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Christopher James Alexander, 37, of Greensboro, was arrested at the time of the incident and charged with assault on a female by a male over 21 and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

About a week later, Alexander was also charged with attempted murder.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the victim died.

On Monday, Sept. 13, Alexander was charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.