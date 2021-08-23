Greensboro woman charged with murder in connection to death of person with cerebral palsy left in hot car for around 5 hours

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman was charged with second-degree murder after a person with cerebral palsy was left in a hot car for around five hours and died in a hospital on Aug. 10, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m., HPPD officers responded to the Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center in reference to a death investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was brought to the hospital with an extremely

elevated temperature of over 110 degrees and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was a cerebral palsy patient and was in the care of Briea Askew, 29, of Greensboro.

The HPDP Special Victim’s Unit responded and began investigating.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was left outside in a vehicle unattended for around five hours.

Excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death along with the vehicle not having air conditioning.

Askew was charged and arrested for second-degree murder on Tuesday and is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.