WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro and Winston-Salem each will receive nearly $8 million in federal transit allocations as part of the Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress late last year.

The amounts were part of roughly $176 million that North Carolina’s cities will receive in what a release Wednesday from the Federal Transit Administration called a $20 billion investment in modernizing and expanding services provided by transit agencies.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), one of 19 Republicans in the Senate, including his colleague Richard Burr, to support President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, announced North Carolina’s cut in a release.

Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Kathy Manning

That document said that Greensboro would get $7,848,346 and Winston-Salem would receive $7,791,295 for unspecified programs. Eight other cities would divide the rest, ranging from $2,798,441 for Hickory to $34,075,314 for Charlotte.

The releases by the FTA and Tillis’ office noted the FTA’s apportionment tables for each of 30 programs for Fiscal Year 2022, representing 58% more funding that would enable state and local agencies to modernize and expand services for residents.

The full-year funding was made available by the appropriations bill passed by Congress in March, the release said. These upgrades would support the economic expansion in the U.S. because of requirements to “Buy America,” the release said.

“This $176 million allocation will improve transit operations in North Carolina cities and surrounding areas so we continue to provide reliable transportation throughout the state,” Tillis said in the release from his office.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), whose 6th Congressional District, she in a statement released by her office that she was “glad to see another investment in the Triad from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding will support and modernize public transit systems in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, helping to ensure that residents can get to work and to school with ease.”

Manning’s office said its belief was that the money would go to the Greensboro Transit Authority and the Winston-Salem Transit Authority for their projects.

The FTA’s release said that more than 65% of the funding distributed by FTA comes from the programs informed by the formulas used in these allocations. These also fill in gaps and delays created by continuing resolutions adopted earlier this year.

The release said that the full-year funding increased distributions such as:

$6.9 billion for the Urbanized Area Formula Program, which supports transit agencies in large U.S. cities and suburbs, 29% more than the FY21 funding level.

$4.1 billion for the State of Good Repair Formula Program, 52% more than the FY21 funding level.

$893 million for Rural Area Formula grants, which support transit programs in rural areas, representing 23% more than the FY21 level.

$422 million for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program, representing 44% more than the FY21 level.

$45 million to support to transit programs run by tribal governments through formula and competitive grants, representing 25% more than the FY21 funding level.

$49 million for State Safety Oversight, representing 69% more than FY21 funding level.

These follow distributions earlier this year for electric buses and for electric vehicle charging stations.