Triad public transit, NC airports face disruption as snow causes ‘deteriorating conditions’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Transit Authority announced it will end serve at 10 a.m.

A post on social media cited deteriorating road conditions.

Snowfall increased in the 8 o’clock hour and now has changed to freezing rain and sleet in some parts of Greensboro.

This photo of northbound Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, nearing the intersection with Benjamin Parkway, shows how the roads and deteriorated on Sunday morning. (Stephanie Doyle)

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority apparently continues to operate.

A note at Wstransit.com directs the public to social media pages and a phone number to verify service. The Facebook page included that same note, and a call to that number provided no new information.

The note does suggest that travelers have alternate plans because routes could be halted immediately.

Davidson County Transportation does not have routes on Sunday.

Greensboro’s Piedmont Triad International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport note some canceled and postponed flights because of the weather and prompt travelers to check ahead about flight status.

As of 10:30 a.m., PTI was showing about a dozen canceled arrivals and departures for the remainder of today.

Danville Regional Airport closed at 8:40 a.m. Airport officials said in an announcement that the snow had made the runway unsafe for braking.

Officials said snow/ Ice removal operations will continue as accumulation requires. Conditions will be monitored for reopening.