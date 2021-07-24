Greensboro teen accused of shooting, killing father

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after his father was shot and killed on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:35 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2000 block of Twain Road when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one victim, later identified as Thomas Thurman, 43, of Greensboro, who had been shot. First responders attempted first aid, but Thurman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police arrested a suspect a short distance from the scene who was identified as Jalen Donte Thurman, 18, of Greensboro. He is the victim’s son.

Jalen has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.