Swift Water Rescue Teams dispatched to Haywood County ahead of Ida

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Swift Water Rescue Team has been dispatched to Western North Carolina ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The team was dispatched around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to Haywood County as a precaution before Ida moves through the area.

Winston-Salem’s Swift Water Rescue team was also dispatched Tuesday morning.

This dispatch was out of concern that additional rainfall could negatively impact the area after severe flooding in the area two weeks ago. Ten boats and 13 team members were sent and they’re expected to be there around a week.