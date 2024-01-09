GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Special Operations Team in Greensboro is ready to respond to anything that can happen during a storm.

Their priority is here in the Triad, but if needed, they get send across 13 counties in North Carolina and, sometimes, across state lines.

On Tuesday, the team spent much of their day preparing. They have the inside of the garage set up with their water rescue and two boats. One is for swift water, and one is for still water. They have everything packed and ready, so 12 team members can get out the door in one minute.

The trucks are fully stocked with all their supplies.

“We have to be self-efficient when we respond out,”” Assistant Chief of Special Operations at the Greensboro Fire Department Bryan Vickery said.

Extra motors, fuel and all the tools to make repairs to equipment are packed inside.

“All of these vehicles … are full of tools, and we try to take the appropriate tool and the appropriate truck that has that tool on it to all of our emergencies,” Vickery said.

His team trains all year long for water rescues, trench rescues and structural collapses.

“These guys who are on these special teams have a lot of pride … They are experts in these fields, and so they train not to fail,” Vickery said.

Sometimes, they don’t get that call, and they just wait.

“We are preparing for all of those hazards, hoping that none of them occur,” Vickery said.

Even if no special operations calls come in, the team at Fire Station 5 has other responsibilities.

“They are responding to medical calls right now. They are responding to fire alarms, structure fires. We have had someone trapped in an elevator today, so they are responding to the everyday calls of normal life, and the storm impact increases our call volume and requires special teams to respond as special team,” Vickery said.

A typical day in Greensboro might have 100 calls across the city. On a day with a storm, it’s closer to 200.

“Increased vehicle wrecks because hazardous driving conditions. We expect to see power outages, lines down, trees down,” Vickery said.

Even as the storm moves through the Triad, the team stands prepared to go to neighboring areas if needed.

“We could still be called if something tragic should happen there,” Vickery said.

Usually, the Special Operations Team is busy during hurricane season. Preparing for this type of storm is unusual this time of year. They are grateful that there is no ice or snow to deal with for this winter storm.