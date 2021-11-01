Greensboro residents in mobile home park dealing with eviction

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro trailer park want the city council’s support to buy the land their homes are on before they’re evicted.

“It’s literally like starting over from zero,” Brenda Lara said.

Lara and 17 other families live in trailers at the Jamison Mobile Home Park on Hiatt Street in Greensboro.

Lara moved to Greensboro from Durham about a year ago. She and her husband could barely afford to pay their rent there at $800 a month. Now, they only pay $315.

“Apart from having more money to be able to pay for groceries and other expenses, we also get a lot more space here,” Lara said. “I have two children. I have another toddler, and there’s a lot more space here that I can offer them for growing up.”

Alejandro Alcantara moved to his trailer from right around the corner after watching his rent slowly climb for 14 years.

“We would really just be able to scrape by and pay rent each month and not be able to live outside of that,” Alcantara said.

Residents got notice over the summer that they had to vacate the property. The owner had plans to sell the land to another party who planned to develop.

Alcantara says all the homes around him cost at least $900 a month. If he’s forced to move because of the sale, he doesn’t know where he’ll go.

“We’re asking them to do the impossible thing. We’re asking them to figure out solutions, to find the solution, to somehow be able to magically afford rent somewhere else after they’ve had that living solution here,” said Kelly Morales, executive director of Siembra NC.

Morales and other Hiatt Street families are planning to go to the Greensboro City Council meeting to ask for the council’s public support of their plan to buy the land from the landowner.

Morales believes trailer parks are the answer for so many families who can’t afford to pay rent in fast-growing areas.

“We need to figure out how to protect these trailer parks in Greensboro,” Morales said. “We keep growing and developing, we’re going to be pushing more and more working-class and Black and brown folks outside of our city limits.”